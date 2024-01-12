The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said they will revisit the allegations of N70 billion fund misappropriation levelled against the current Minister of State for Defence and former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle.

Addressing the Zamfara Alternative Forum (ZAF) who during a protest at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, called for the prosecution of the former Governor, the Acting Director, Public Affairs, of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren reiterated that nobody is above the law and the allegations on the Defence Minister of State will not be swept under the carpet.

He said the EFCC Chairman Mr. Ola Olukoyede will review and revisit all high profile cases he inherited.

“I want to assure you that as far as the Commission is concerned, nobody is above the law.

“What this Chairman has done since he assumed office is that he has reviewed all high profile cases that he inherited, and he has asked me to assure you that this case will not be an exception.

“Like others it will be reviewed and he is assuring you that something will be done under the law and no one is above the law and no case will be swept under the carpet. Be rest assured that this case will be revisited because EFCC believes that nobody should be above the law”, he noted.

ZAF during their protest urged the EFCC to continue investigating the alleged mismanagement of public funds by Matawalle during his tenure as Zamfara State Governor.

“We urge the EFCC to revisit the corruption case of Bello Matawalle, who is accused of embezzling N70 billion.

“The mismanagement of public fund has far-reaching effects on the people and the state. It leads to lack of development, loss of revenue, and a decrease in quality of.life for the people”, Chairman of ZAF, Mallam Musa Sa’idu said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE