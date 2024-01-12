Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, has vowed to fight against insecurity in Imo, the southeast, and Nigeria at large, insisting that any attempt to disrupt the peace in the state would be met with fierce resistance.

He stated that his visit to Imo State was part of the operational tour of formations and units of the Army in the country.

Addressing newsmen at the barracks of the 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Obinze, Owerri, on Thursday, he explained that the visit was to ascertain the state of their infrastructure and assess the deployment of troops with a view to further empowering them and ensuring a conducive working environment.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his logistics and other forms of support that have improved the morale of his men and soldiers.

He advised troops of the brigade to reciprocate the government’s support by upholding the tenets of discipline, loyalty, and hard work while assuring them of improved working conditions.

The COAS assured Imo people of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to their continued security in the land, stating, “We will completely exterminate any dissident person or group and ensure that law-abiding citizens go about their lawful businesses without fear.”

He added, “The government has ordered that the backlog of benefits since 2011 for the families of our departed colleagues be cleared, and we’re expecting more equipment to enhance our operations in the field.”

Lagbaja emphasised the Army’s resolve to remain committed to the agenda of protecting and defending Nigeria’s sovereignty.

He, however, thanked Gov Hope Uzodinma of Imo for his continued support, as evidenced in his numerous interventions that have boosted the morale of troops and assisted the brigade in the discharge of their duties.

He pledged continued synergy with the government and people of Imo to ensure improved security and defence of the people.

In his response, Gov. Hope Uzodinma thanked the COAS for his unalloyed support in the fight against insecurity in the state. He pledged continued collaboration with the Nigerian Army while using the opportunity to invite them to his second-term inauguration.

Lagbaja was visiting Imo for the first time since assuming office as Nigeria’s 23rd COAS in June 2023.

