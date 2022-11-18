EFCC busts ‘Yahoo-Yahoo boys’ hideouts, arrests 18 in Ilorin

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), on Friday arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation in Ilorin, Kwara state.

The Head Media and Publicity unit of the antigraft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, gave the names of the suspects as Adeleye Ayodeji, Muhammed Ayub, Odelade Samuel, Sodiq Olanrewaju, Ola Francis, Adeniyi Damilare, Olalekan Samad, Tunde Ayodele, Zubair Buhari and Oladosu Naheem.

Others are Olowokere Jamiu, Lawal Usman, Jamiu Abdulrasaq, Lawal Ahmed, Opeyemi Samuel, Alarape Ahmed, Kolawole Daniel and Ganiyu Taofeek.

The EFCC said that the suspects were smoked out of their hideouts at different locations following credible intelligence on the fraudulent activities of the fraudsters in Ilorin and its environs.

“Specifically, they were arrested at Sobi, Akerebiata and Las Vegas Estate, and Asa Dam area in the Ilorin metropolis.

“The suspects, who are mostly in their early 20s, include six students of renowned tertiary institutions in the state, a footballer, Fashion Designer, Bitcoin Dealer, Laundryman and an online betting gambler, among others.

“Upon arrest, five exotic cars, 32 different brands of mobile phones, eight laptops and other incriminating materials were recovered from them.

“The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Controversy, As CR7 Fights For Family…

IT is World Cup season but the world is busy talking about an ageing superstar and not the competition itself. Across history, no footballer, not even King Pele, has ever had such a grip on the global imagination. His name is Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro…

ICT Contributed About N1.5trn Into FG Coffers In 3 Years ― Pantami

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami disclosed that the Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector generated about N1.5 trillion…

Fernandes grabs brace as Portugal beat Super Eagles 4-0





Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes grabbed a brace for Portugal as the former European champions whipped Nigeria’s Super Eagles 4-0 in an international friendly match on Thursday…

African Ministers At COP27 Unite To Push For Loss, Damage, Climate Finance

As the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) enters its final week, which will see tense negotiations and important decisions being made, African Environment Ministers have established a common position…

Domestic Flights Bounce Back As FAAN Reopens Lagos Airport Runway 18Left

Three months after the closure of the Lagos airport domestic Runway 18 left for the installation of an airfield lighting that will aid night flights for domestic airlines in particular, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria…