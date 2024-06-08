Operatives from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested the groom-to-be and his friends during bachelor’s eve in Ondo.

EFCC raided several lounges and event centres in the Alagbaka area of Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Saturday morning, 8th June, 2024.

During the operation, over 50 individuals suspected to be involved in internet fraud, commonly referred to as “yahoo boys,” were arrested.

Eyewitnesses reported that the EFCC operatives arrived in the area in multiple vehicles around 1 am, creating a chaotic scene by firing shots into the air.

They proceeded to confiscate numerous vehicles, laptops, high-end phones, and other items.

Describing the raid, a witness stated, “They were entering the nightclubs and lounges, tear-gassing people, beating them up, and arresting them.

They also went away with a groom and his friends at a club; he was there for his bash eve, so sad as they profiled everyone as Internet fraudsters.”