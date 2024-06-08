Cross-dresser James Brown recently revealed that he visited his senior colleague, Bobrisky, in Kirikiri prison.
James shared photos on his Instagram page with the caption, “I went to KIREKIRE PRISON to visit BOBRISKY to know if she alright.”Cc @jamesbrown_empire
Bobrisky has been in detention since April 12, 2024, following a conviction for Naira abuse.
ALSO READ: VIDEO: Portable protects his dollars during first performance in America
Despite their past disagreements, James put aside their differences to check on Bobrisky. However, he did not provide any details about his encounter with Bobrisky.
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now
Abuja doctor reveals unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!