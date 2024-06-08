Cross-dresser James Brown recently revealed that he visited his senior colleague, Bobrisky, in Kirikiri prison.

James shared photos on his Instagram page with the caption, “I went to KIREKIRE PRISON to visit BOBRISKY to know if she alright.”Cc @jamesbrown_empire

Bobrisky has been in detention since April 12, 2024, following a conviction for Naira abuse.

Despite their past disagreements, James put aside their differences to check on Bobrisky. However, he did not provide any details about his encounter with Bobrisky.