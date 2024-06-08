Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has expressed his views on the current economic hardship in Nigeria, stating that those who voted for Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general election should not complain.

He emphasised that Nigerians ignored his warnings about voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, which led to Tinubu’s victory over other candidates like Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

In an interview with Saturday Sun, Galadima pointed out that voters were advised against supporting Tinubu, but they chose to proceed anyway.

He said, “Ah! Ah! I thought you people voted for him. If you are told don’t do this, it will burn your finger, and you went and did it, who do you blame?”

Galadima also highlighted that President Tinubu has not made any specific promises to the electorate, questioning if there is any documented evidence of Tinubu committing to particular actions or policies.

He remarked, “I want to ask you one question. Can you show me any document where Tinubu has said that he was going to do this, do that or that?

“Can you show me? He has not promised anything. And you voted for him. So, you are stuck with him.”

Regarding the potential for the North to oppose Tinubu in the 2027 elections, Galadima expressed uncertainty, stating, “No. I don’t know.

“I have my party, which is the NNPP and we will contest national elections and we believe we have the best candidate, if he is eventually chosen by the party or put forward by the party.”

