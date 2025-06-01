Eeflat: Afrobeat’s next big thing with global sound

Bright Excel, professionally known as Eeflat, is emerging as a powerful new voice in Afrobeat—carrying the spirit of Ajegunle and the global sound of Africa into the future.

Born in Akwa Ibom and raised in Ajegunle, Lagos, Eeflat’s music reflects a life rooted in rhythm, hustle, and heart. As a child, he honed his skills as a church instrumentalist, consistently playing in the key of E♭—a trait that earned him the nickname “E flat” and eventually evolved into his stage name. But what began as a musical key has now unlocked his destiny.

A skilled multi-instrumentalist, Eeflat blends traditional Afrobeat grooves with soulful, modern melodies—playing both piano and drums with ease. His influences span the street sounds of Lagos and the spiritual undertones of gospel, creating a signature sound that’s both

familiar and fresh.

In 2017, he made his official debut with the single “Baby,” and has since grown a loyal fanbase with his emotionally rich lyrics and captivating sound. His breakout single “Esosa” in 2024 was a turning point—garnering over 800,000 streams on Spotify and putting him on the radar as one of Afrobeat’s rising stars.

With international performances and global exposure under his belt, Eeflat continues to evolve while staying grounded in his roots. His upcoming single, “Somebody,” promises to be another major moment—combining catchy melodies with heartfelt storytelling. A viral TikTok campaign is already in motion, teasing dance challenges and influencer collaborations ahead of the release.

But for Eeflat, it’s not just about the music—it’s about impact. He’s committed to inspiring creatives from communities like Ajegunle, proving that greatness can rise from anywhere.

He said, “I want my story to give hope. I want my sound to connect people—from Lagos to London and beyond.”

With his blend of authenticity, skill, and global ambition, Eeflat is not just a rising star—he’s a voice for a new generation of Afrobeat.

