African music is my identity, says Johnny Sourou

AFRICAN music, with its rich rhythms, ancestral instruments, and soul-stirring dialects, is more than just sound to Johnny Sourou—it is identity, heritage, and mission.

The veteran Beninese gospel artist has said he is first and foremost an advocate for African culture and tradition, a conviction that flows through every note he sings and every stage he graces.

With a career spanning over 30 years, Johnny Sourou has become a living vessel of African heritage, known for seamlessly blending traditional Beninese and broader African elements into his gospel music.

From his choice of attire to the indigenous instruments he uses, everything about Sourou speaks to his deep-rooted love for the continent’s cultural wealth.

“My music is my way of honoring where I come from. I don’t just sing in my mother tongue; I celebrate it. I don’t just wear traditional outfits; I live them,” he shared.

This dedication is palpable in his acclaimed albums such as Joie Éternelle, Avi Ma Démè Kpali, and Saa Koyise, each one echoing the pulse of his people and the pride of his homeland.

Sourou’s passion has taken him beyond borders, leading to powerful collaborations with gospel icons like Lanre Teriba, Yinka Ayefele, and Busola Oke from Nigeria.

These partnerships not only highlight his musical talent but also reflect his commitment to fostering unity and cultural exchange across Africa.

Over the years, his impact has not gone unnoticed. In 2025, he was honored with a Certificate and Gold Disc Recognition for his influence on the global artistic stage, earning the prestigious title of Best Modern Singer Artist.

Two years earlier, he was named the Ambassador of Beninese Artists, a role that perfectly mirrors his lifelong dedication to uplifting African traditions through art.

Johnny Sourou has also performed on significant international stages—from the Benin Showbiz Awards in France to concerts in Abidjan organized by Ivory Coast’s former First Lady, Dr. Simone Gbagbo, in 2006 and 2007. In 2022, he was listed on the Honor Roll of the Night of Trophies Festival, celebrated for artists who promote cultural pride and ethical values.

But behind the accolades lies a deeper purpose. “Every time I sing, I’m telling the world that African culture is beautiful, dignified, and worthy of preservation,” Sourou emphasized.

In an age where cultural identity is increasingly at risk of dilution, Johnny Sourou stands as a proud and unwavering voice for African tradition—a voice that continues to echo across generations.

