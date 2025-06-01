Grief, tributes as gospel community bids Big B farewell

THE gospel music and Christian community gathered in grief on May 28 in Ibadan, Oyo State, to bid farewell to Bolaji Olarewaju, popularly known as Big B, a beloved gospel minister who passed away at the age of 50. His final resting place is at All Souls Private Cemetery, Ido, witnessed by his wife, children, family, friends, and many fans.

Leading up to the burial, praise and testimony nights were held in both Lagos and Ibadan (May 26–27), attended by notable gospel artists including Dunsin Oyekan, Tope Alabi, Mike Abdul, Bidemi Olaoba, and Beejay Sax, who paid heartfelt tributes to Big B’s life and legacy.

During the burial service, Bishop T.V. Adelakun emphasized the importance of living a life of impact, stating, “Life is about donation, not duration.”

He said, “Life is too short. Some live a hundred years but make no particular impact in any aspect of endeavour. Life is about donation, not duration. We must all endeavour to live this life better than we met it”, he said.

Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi said, “Bolaji was family to me. He was very passionate about the body of Christ and the upliftment of the Gospel. His passing is a rude shock but in all things, we must thank God. He has done his part, and we must also emulate his passionate and generous nature.”

Other clerics and dignitaries present included Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi, Pastor Austin Ologbese, Bishop Femi Emmanuel, and Pastor Femi Oduwole. They all echoed the sentiment that Big B was a bridge builder, a man of passion and generosity who was deeply committed to the Gospel and unity in the Christian faith.

Tope Alabi, in her tribute, encouraged believers to live a life that glorifies God and asked, “How do we want to be remembered?”

“It is a sad loss to the body of Christ but we must continue to give glory to God because Big B loved God. He lived his life for God and made an indelible impact by touching lives. My charge is to the rest of us, how do we want to be remembered? We must let love lead and do all we can to advance the kingdom of Christ”, she added.

Big B was a worship minister and ordained pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). He is survived by his wife and two children, leaving behind a legacy of faith, music, and ministry.

