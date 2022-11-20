Eedris Abdulkareem bounces back after kidney transplant

Nigerian singer and social critic, Eedris Abdulkareem said he has now recovered fully and ready to get back to work after undergoing a kidney transplant that has kept him out of the public space for almost a year.

The rapper who has been in the music industry for more than a decade said he could not have asked for a better family and wife who stayed by him and walked with him through the journey.

The Jaga Jaga crooner had undergone a successful kidney transplant in August and has been on the recovery journey for more than three months. His wife, Yetunde was said to have donated her kidney to her ailing husband.

Sharing the news of his imminent return to the public space, Abdulkareem who has been fairly active on social media platforms posted on his Instagram on Friday, appreciating his fans and kind-hearted Nigerians who supported him through his difficult times, Thank you Allah for the healing and recovery, Thank you for giving me the strength and good health. I am grateful”, he added.

