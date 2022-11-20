Ewa set to thrill fans with new single, ‘Mini Mani Mo’

Music fans of budding Nigerian Afro pop music star, Adefioye Solomon Ewaoluwa, otherwise known as Ewa are bracing up for the new tune from the singer.

For an artiste who has been enjoying a steady music rise on the music scene, Ewa believes that his new single will further concretise his space as one of the artistes that would rock the scene and make impact.

Produced by Dunnie, Mini Mani Mo which drops on Friday 18th November 2022 has been perfectly mixed and mastered by TimJay to meet the music melody and yearnings of his growing fans of his music.

Speaking about what he wants his fans to enjoy from the single, Ewa disclosed that his songs are usually laced with relatable lyrics that showed how much he has grown as not just a singer but songwriter.

“I am super excited about my new work and the response from fans. I feel this is just the perfect tune for this festive season and beyond. “

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE