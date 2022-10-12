‘Education veritable tool to break poverty cycle among Nigerian families’

As part of his contribution to the educational development of his constituency, Ibadan Southeast/Northeast and Oyo state at large, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of DAKA Foundation, Dr Adesina Kazeem Abidikugu has distributed educational materials such as big notes and writing materials to parents for onward transmission to their children.

He noted that education is the only tool for children of the poor to break the cycle of poverty in their families.

Abidikugu stated this during the presentation of some educational materials to hundreds of parents and guardians in the two local government areas in Ibadan the Oyo State capital.

The presentation was witnessed by hundreds of parents and residents of the two local government areas.

The distribution of the books was powered by Dr Abidikugu through his non-governmental organisation, Dr Adesina Kazeem Abidikugu (DAKA) Foundation.

The donor, a Nigeria UK-based consultant psychiatrist, who was represented by his father, Alhaji Tiamiyu Abidikugu while addressing the parents explained that the foundation was established to promote education, good health and poverty alleviation.

He said that education is the only tool for the children of the poor to move out of poverty.

According to him, “There is overwhelming evidence that education is the only and viable tool that children of poor families can break the cycle of poverty they are born in.

“Regular investment in education is one of the key United Nations goals to eradicate poverty.

“Dr Kazeem Abidikugu recognises that the higher the level of education of the population, the lesser the number of poor persons in that society because education imparts knowledge and skills which supports higher wages/income.

“In the millennium development goals (MDGs), human capital development is considered as a weapon against poverty reduction which informed why the DAKA Foundation placed a lot of emphasis on activities to promote quality education in a primary and secondary setting which is the foundation of our educational achievement.

“There is no doubt that without a good foundation for the human capital formulation, the goal of development or poverty alleviation will be difficult to achieve in developing countries like ours”.

Expressing their gratitude after collecting the educational materials, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs Fadeke Oyan said people like Abidikugu are rear in the sense, he has not occupied any political office but still has the love of the common people in his heart.

She noted that it was a pity that Abidikugu wanted to serve his people at the federal constituency level but he was denied a ticket at the kangaroo primary.





Another beneficiary, Adeniyi Mideen noted that people like Abidikugu are those to be at the helm of affairs in government.

“Someone that was recently denied the ticket but still using his hard-earn money to still help the masses, such a person needs to be appreciated.”

