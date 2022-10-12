FEMA sets modalities in place to counter floods in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has come to say it has set modalities in place to curb flood and other disasters across the territory.

The Director General of the agency, Abbas Idriss, who stated this on Wednesday during the third quarter briefing, said FEMA had initiated a sensitisation programme where stakeholders usually meet to reappraise measures to tackle fire, flood and other disasters in the outskirts of Abuja.

He explained that the agency is concerned with flood-prone areas, especially the suburbs where the disaster is human-induced, and would continue to work with the strategic stakeholders in averting disasters.

According to him, most residents in rural areas dump waste in drainages and unauthorised places that create avenue for flooding.

He said during the period under review, the agency carried out the needs assessment of victims of floods and fire disasters, which 85 households were affected by the floods in Dutse Makaranta, Dutse Baupama and Dutse Sagbayi.

“At Dutse Apo near Ceder crest hospital, 26 households were affected by the floods. In most of the households, vehicles were submerged and houses flooded. We intend to commence the distribution of relief materials like food and none food items to the victims to cushion the effect of the floods”

On fire incident, Idriss disclosed that the needs assessment carried out after the Karimo market fire showed that approximately 400 shops were razed down.

He said the agency through its department of Relief and Rehabilitation impacted displaced vulnerable in the FCT to give them a sense of belonging.

“A cursory look at some of our interventions in emergency situations in the FCT between January and September this year. Major disasters we responded to on our toll-free 112 emergency number are building collapse, flooding and fire incidents.

“We have activated other emergency agencies to the scene of the building collapse at Kubwa. 5 of the 7 victims trapped in the rubble of the collapsed building were rescued, 2 persons were however fatally injured during the incident.

“A major fire outbreak at the Government Girls Secondary School, Dutsen Alhaji, thankfully recorded no casualties, the fire, however, destroyed students books, uniforms, foodstuffs, mattresses etc.

“FEMA also coordinated the rescue of two persons trapped -in a tunnel by Katampe along the Kubwa /Suleja expressway. 1 person was rescued alive. The second casualty was fatally injured.

