Education, agric top agenda at Kwara NUJ governorship debate

Latest News
By Biola Azeez-Ilorin
Kwara NUJ governorship debate, Offa robbery trial resumes, Gunmen kill father, Kwara loses Area Commander, Kwara boundary dispute, Suspected ritualist in possession, Kehinde Akintola - Abuja 2023 election: Reps Deputy Speaker emerges APC candidate for Wase federal constituency The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau State. Declaring the results of the primary election conducted on Friday, Chairman of the party's electoral committee, Adie Ferdinand said the Deputy Speaker scored 59 votes to emerge as APC candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections. According to the chairman of the electoral committee, 60 delegates were registered for the primaries, out of which 59 cast their ballots and one abstained. "The Deputy Speaker has scored 59 votes to emege as candidate for the APC in Wase Federal Constituency while the other candidates didn't get any votes In his acceptance speech, the Deputy Speaker thanked the delegates and leadership of APC for re-electing him their flagbearer. He stressed the need for unity among party stakeholders in the state, saying what the party needs at this time is the cooperation and support from every citizen of the state for accelerate growth and development. The Deputy Speaker also thanked members of his team for supporting and working hard to produce good results, and assured that the confidence reposed in him would spur him to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people. He assured the people of Wase Federal Constituency that the milestone attained through his representation, which led to his overwhelming affirmation as the APC candidate, will give him the inspiration and courage to face the challenges that lie ahead., One dies as miscreants, Adulterated herbal medicine, fish farmer released by abductors, Three die in Kwara auto crash, Gunmen abduct twin daughters, Man, 20, machetes one to death in Kwara, Gunmen kidnap mother, two children in Kwara, Man arrested for killing brother for money ritual in Kwara, Kwara, Kwara Yoruba demands merger

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the governorship candidates of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Shuaib Oba Abdulraheem and Alhaji Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi, on Thursday said their focus will be on education and agriculture, respectively, to restore the glory of the state.

The duo spoke at the governorship debate of the state council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) tagged “Conversation 2023” in Ilorin.

While Abdulraheem, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, held the view that education could be employed to solve 90 per cent of the societal problems, Abdullahi said the time is ripe to embark on an agricultural revolution.

The NNPP governorship flag-bearer observed that investment in education is the nation’s key wealth and must be in the right quality and quantity.

He noted that the misguided individuals committing banditry, kidnapping and terrorism got ensnared due to a lack of attention to the right education.

Abdulraheem, who is also a one-time Executive Chairman, Federal Character Commission (FCC), added that he would take a holistic look into the state education and teachers engaged to tutor prospective students if elected in next year’s polls.

“Education has a very strong influence on my life as a teacher. Lack of attention to education is a major problem. Therefore, education will be my priority when given the mandate.

“Education is the key to unlocking the key wealth of the nation. If you have an education, 90 per cent of the nation’s problem is solved. And also I will take serious measures to put education in the right place. An educated nation cannot be deceived to do something that will harm its people”, he said.

The NNPP governorship candidate also identified mismanagement and misuse of resources as the bane of the nation, saying that the citizens must be inquisitive about how the available little resources had been utilized.

His PDP counterpart said his administration would prioritize an agricultural revolution through which thousands of unemployed youth could be meaningfully engaged.

Abdullahi told the gathering that the state was blessed with untapped natural resources but only take leaders with vision and passion for development to ascertain the hidden treasure.

He stated that the health sector should also be improved upon because it is key to having healthy citizens.

The PDP governorship candidate said, “Creation of jobs is very central if we want to take Kwara to a greater height. We are going to enrich the people and bring prosperity to Kwara. This has been our focus since a long time ago.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


Education, agric top agenda at Kwara NUJ governorship debate

You might also like
Latest News

FG targets 34 million MT rice production by 2030, launches rice development strategy…

Latest News

Guide plant production, preservation against detoxification, don warns farmers,…

Latest News

NAGGW adopt, promotes Zai tree planting system to check drought, desertification

Latest News

Women in mining seek dedicated funds for expansion

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More