The Nigeria Branch of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) has inaugurated a new executive committee.

Leading the stellar cast of renowned arbitrators is Mrs. Olusola Adegbonmire, a Chartered Arbitrator, who has been sworn-in as the new Chairman of the Branch. She replaces foremost Chartered Arbitrator and Senior Lawyer, Chief Akingbola Akinola, SAN, whose three-year tenure ended during the recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Institute held at its Lekki, Lagos Headquarters.

Mrs. Adegbonmire is a consummate Legal Practitioner and Partner at the Lagos Law Firm of Sola Ajijola and Co. where she has practiced for over 35 years. She is a Chartered Arbitrator and has been a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators for 25 years.

Adegbonmire is listed on the Approved Faculty List of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators as a Tutor and Assessor, and has taught within Nigeria and in other countries such as Dubai, Rwanda and Ghana.

She serves on the Board of the prestigious Kigali International Arbitration Centre (KIAC), Rwanda. She is also an Accredited Mediator of the Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR), United Kingdom, and a Member of the Panel of Neutrals of the Lagos Multi-Door Courthouse where she has a very active practice as an Arbitrator and a Mediator.

Others elected into the Executive Committee are Mr. Seyilayo Ojo, SAN, C.Arb, who retains his position as Chairman, Training Sub-Committee; Mrs. Funke Agbor, SAN, FCIArb; Dr. Adeyemi Agbelusi, FCIArb, Secretary; Dr. Kola Mayomi, FCIArb, Treasurer and Mrs. Chioma S. Jack, MCIArb, Public Relations Officer.

Following their stellar services to the Branch, Mrs. Miannaya Essien, SAN, C.Arb (3rd Vice Chairman/Chair, Membership Sub-Committee); immediate past Branch Treasurer, Mr. Emeka Nwadioke, MCIArb (Press Liaison Officer) and erstwhile Assistant Secretary, Mrs. Olushola Adeniran, ACIArb (Events Coordinator) were co-opted into the Executive Committee.

Other members of the Executive Committee are Chief Akinola (Immediate Past Chairman); Prof. Paul Idornigie, SAN, C.Arb (1st Vice Chairman); Mrs. Obosa Akpata, C.Arb, (2nd Vice Chairman); Mrs. Yejide Osunkeye, FCIArb; Mr. Esosa Omo-Usoh, MCIArb; Mr. Ikenna Okoli SAN, FCIArb; Hon. Mela Audu Nunghe, SAN, FCIArb and Mr. Agba Eimunjeze, FCIArb.

Also included as Members of the Executive Committee are Hon. Olusola Ephraim-Oluwanuga, mni, C.Arb (Chairman, Abuja Chapter); Mr. Emeka Onyeka, FCIArb (Chairman, Port Harcourt Chapter); Mr. Kazeem Gbadamosi, SAN, MCIArb (Chairman, Ibadan Chapter), Mrs. Nania Owusu Ankomah-Sackey, FCIArb (Chairman, Ghana Chapter), and Mr. Emoubonuvie Majemite, ACIArb (Chairman, Young Members Group).

Following her election, Mrs. Adegbonmire promised to work with all relevant stakeholders in ensuring the growth of arbitration in Nigeria.

CIArb is the recognised global thought leader on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), and has the world’s largest community of private dispute resolution professionals. The Institute’s membership of over 17,500 professionals spans over 40 active Branches across approximately 150 jurisdictions.

