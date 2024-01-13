The Edo State University Uzairue has held a three-day capacity building workshop/staff development programme on research proposal and writing for its staff.

Declaring the workshop open, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Emmanuel Aluyor said that the workshop is aimed at strengthening the academic staff knowledge on how to write research proposals, manage grants and academic leadership.

He called on the university staff, especially the academic staff, to engage themselves in teachings, research and community development as that would strengthen their academic knowledge.

Prof. Aluyor disclosed that a similar workshop will also be held for the non-academics staff of the university upon resumption of the school.

Delivering his lecture titled “Workshop overview and expectations” during the programme, Prof Mathew Olaniyan of the Department of Medical Laboratory sciences, said emotional intelligence and academic leadership is crucial in academic leadership as it enables effective communication, empathy and collaboration.

He noted that leaders with high emotional intelligence can navigate interpersonal relationships, understand the needs of their team and foster a positive and inclusive academic environment.

While Prof S. K Otoikhian of the department of chemical engineering spoke on “understanding the role of research and development, innovation in nation building”, his counterparts, from the Department of Business Administration, Dr. Williams Odiwo, harped on the understanding of TETFUND research and development intervention-paradigm shift for the 21st century.

Odiwo stated that the TETFUND mandates are provision of essential physical infrastructure for teaching and learning; provision of instructional materials and equipment research, books development and publication; academic staff training and development and others.

On her parts, Dr. Mrs. Harriet Omokinowo Efanador, from the Department of Political Science and Public Administration and Prof. M. Maliki of the Department of Chemistry separately spoke on planning and developing fundable research projects and writing a fundable research proposal respectively.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE