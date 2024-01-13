The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s pivotal role in revitalizing the nation’s steel industry, emphasizing its significance as a catalyst for economic growth and industrialization.

The governor made this known while receiving the minister of Steel Development, Prince Shaibu Abubakar Audu, in Abuja, who briefed the governor on the achievement of his ministry and the substantial commitment of Mr President to the Steel sector.

During a meeting with the Minister, the governor expressed his appreciation for President Tinubu’s commitment to reshaping the nation’s economy, highlighting the indispensable role of a robust steel industry in technological and industrial advancement.

The minister’s visit encompassed congratulations on the governor’s success in Kogi State, the APC’s victory in the November 11 governorship polls, and the appointments of transition chairpersons for local government areas in the state. Audu also commended the peaceful selection of the new Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, HRM Ahmedtijani Anajeh, praising Governor Bello for his wisdom, understanding, and considerations.

Revealing success stories from the Ministry of Steel Development, Minister Audu shared insights into a $10 billion investment prospect in Nigeria’s steel industry. He informed Governor Bello about President Tinubu’s approval to restart the Light Steel Mill (LSM) section of Ajaokuta Steel Complex, a project expected to create up to 5,000 direct and indirect jobs. Financial institutions have already expressed interest in supporting this initiative.

The minister highlighted ongoing discussions with Luan Steel Holding Group, a Chinese company, for a new steel plant in Nigeria, and the commencement of military hardware production in Ajaokuta Steel Plant. Additionally, Jindal Steel Group has shown interest in investing up to $5 billion in a new steel plant in Nigeria.

As Governor Bello’s term concludes, Minister Audu pledged unwavering support and commitment to both his administration and that of the governor-elect, Ahmed Usman Ododo who is set to be inaugurated on January 27, 2024.

