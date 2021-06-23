Edo police to streamline activities of vigilante amidst complaints

Latest News
By 'Suyi Ayodele - Benin
Police arraign Dubai-based Nigerian, Police nab suspected kidnapper, Police nab notorious bandits, Edo police to streamline, Our vehicle not used, Only peaceful protest, Police kill two kidnappers, Police describe killing, Families of 9 deceased police, Police re-arrest three, Policeman who returned N1.3m, Ban on tinted vehicles, Police nab eight, Police debunk rumour, Building Collapse : Lagos seals 35 sites for various contraventions Dayo Ayeyemi, Lagos The Lagos State Government through its agencies in charge of building control and regulations, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) have sealed 35 building construction sites for various contraventions ranging from illegal demolition, to construction without permit and failure to obtain necessary authorisation from the appropriate government's agencies in the state. The massive enforcement of physical planning regulations in hinged on the need to prevent building collapse and illegal developments in Lagos State. According to the Public Relations Officer for LASBCA, Mr Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, the enforcement was to prevent haphazard construction from preliminary stages, and to stop distressed buildings from causing havoc. Abdulraheem disclosed that the enforcement team was led by the General Manager, LASBCA, Mr Gbolahan Oki, adding that the team visited several construction sites and buildings in Eti-Osa, Magodo, Ogudu, Gbagada Phase II and several other Local Government Areas of the state. The spokesperson said that LASBCA sealed a distressed building at No. 33 Oko Baba Str, Ebute Metta and dispersed children using the building as a school. Oki assured that the enforcement drive would be a continuous exercise, while appealing to Lagos' residents to follow proper channels in processing their construction works and in obtaining necessary permits from the state government. He assured that the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration was committed to ensuring buildings in Lagos state are designed, constructed and maintained to high standards of safety in order to avoid loss of lives and property through the existing building regulatory system. Shedding light on LASPPPA’s role, Oki said the agency was to ascertain and validate the approvals obtained by the various construction sites visited and also monitor layouts and development schemes. "LABSCA on the other hand is for identification of distressed and non-conforming buildings and inspection/certification of various stages of building construction work," he said., Police arraign woman, Police intensifies search, Police recover four stolen, Alleged armed robbery, NPF loses another AIG, Katsina Secondary School abduction, Police kill two, security agencies form alliance, Police meet leaders, Police condemn killing, Edo police disband SARS, We'II deal with those, Delta CP's wife charges, Police rescue abandoned, Ekiti bank robbery, Police arrest six persons, Disarm people with unlawful arms, Lady allegedly raped to death, Police uncover corpse, screening exercise for constables, police brutality, 32-year-old man locked up, Police postpone exams, serial rapist in Delta, Police arrest Anambra robbers, Police arrest man, Police Ibadan, Police promote, Adamawa, police, murder

In response to the litany of complaints of unwholesome activities of the Edo State Vigilante Service, the state’s Police Command has said that it had begun the process of streamlining the operations of the groups so that they could properly complement the police in checking insecurity in the state.

Speaking on a local radio station monitored in Benin City, the Edo Police Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Kotongs Bello, also said the police would soon begin the training of the vigilante groups at the Police Training School, which he said the state government was renovating to make training conducive.

He disclosed that the Assistant Inspector General of Police had directed that all vigilante members should be profiled by the Divisional Police Officers in their areas.

“We have directed their leaders to take them to the nearest Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for registration and profiling to ensure that those involved are not cultist and robbers who want to use the opportunity to bring their guns out and molest innocent people, we are not going to allow that”, the PPRO said.

“If any vigilante member commits any offence in a particular area, we will call the leader in that area to make enquiries, then such a person will be reported to the nearest DPO.

“We are calling on people with genuine intentions to join the vigilante groups and work with us, not those molesting people, not those carrying guns and hiding under the guise of vigilante to be robbing and molesting people, we don’t tolerate that. The essence of the vigilante is to work with the police and the police will supervise them”, Bello reiterated.

On the training, Bello said “Very soon, their training will commence, the governor is still working at the Ogida Police Training School and very soon maybe by next month, they will start their training. It is only the ones that have been confirmed, those ones that we are sure of their character that will be trained. That is what is in the pipeline now.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Edo police to streamline  Edo police to streamline

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Edo police to streamline  Edo police to streamline

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days...CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Flood: Red Cross distributes relief materials to 100 households in Anambra 

Latest News

FCT minister tasks stakeholders to overtake Lagos in IGR

Latest News

FCT minister assures NRC of partnership to actualize railway masterplan

Latest News

Sen Orji trains over 60 in agriculture, agri-business, cosmetology

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More