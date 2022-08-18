Edo police recover 20 mummified bodies from ritual shrine, arrest 3 suspects

It was a gory sight late Wednesday night when the Edo State police command bust a ritual shrine in a building along Asoro slope, off Ekenwan Road, Uzebu Quarters, Benin city and discovered twenty mummified bodies, then arrested three male suspects.

The command, in a press statement, endorsed by the deputy police public relations, Jennifer Iwegbu, said the arrest was made possible through the information made available to the police.

The statement reads:

“In pursuance of its operational mandate of nipping crimes in the bud, operatives of the Edo State police command today 17/08/2022 unraveled a suspected ritual shrine.

“Following credible information at the command’s disposal that some corpse were discovered in a building along Asoro slope off Ekenhua road, Uzebu quarters,Benin city. Operatives of the command immediately swung into action and mobilised to the scene.

“At the scene, 3 suspects, Chimaobi Okoewu ‘M’ and Oko Samuel ‘M’ both of Afikpo in Ebonyi and Gideon Sunday ‘M’ of Akwa-Ibom State were arrested while others fled. An intensive effort is ongoing to arrest the other fleeing suspects.

“15 mummified male corpses, 3 mummified female corpses and 2 mummified children corpses were discovered at the scene.

“To this end, the Edo State commissioner of police, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc, has directed the deputy commissioner of police in charge of state CID to carry out a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the discovered corpses. He enjoins the general public to be calm as the command will continue to ensure the safety of all law-abiding citizens and those residing in Edo state.”