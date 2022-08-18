Ogun records 4 new cases of monkeypox

Four new cases of monkeypox have been recorded in Ogun State.
This was disclosed on Thursday by the Director of Public Health, Dr Festus Soyinka to newsmen in Abeokuta.
The health worker said two cases were recorded at Ota, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government, and one each in Abeokuta North and Abeokuta South council areas respectively.
Soyinka explained that cumulative confirmed cases of the disease had risen to seven.
The medical doctor noted that the Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers (DSNOs) in the affected local government areas have carried outline listing and contact tracing of the patients.
While adding that those affected by the disease have been placed on medication at an undisclosed hospital.
“LGA DSNOs have carried outline listing and contact tracing. DSNOs reported that the patients are on medication prescribed for them in the hospital,” Soyinka said.
