Men of the Edo State Police Command have arrested one Felix Iloghevbo for allegedly defiling his seven-year-old daughter.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the suspect committed the crime on September 19, 2023, in the Idokpa community, Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state.

He said operatives of the Egba Divisional Headquarters, while acting on credible information, arrested the suspect who he said confessed to the crime while the victim was taken to a hospital for a medical examination.

“The men of the Egba Division arrested Iloghevbo after they got credible information about the crime which occurred on September 19, 2023, in the Idokpa community in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state,” he said.

