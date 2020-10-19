Edo PDP backs #EndSARS protest, condemns infiltration by hoodlums

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has thrown its weight behind the #EndSARS protest, just as it condemned the infiltration of protest by hoodlums.

The party, in a statement issued in Benin on Monday and endorsed by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, urged residents of the state to comply with government directive on curfew imposed on the state following the spate of violence in Benin City earlier in the day and called for the support of security agencies to maintain law and order.

“As a responsible and compassionate political party, we did not only support the #EndSARS protests but encouraged our supporters and members to join in the legitimate protest. We welcome the dissolution of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police and supported the call for immediate steps to completely overhaul and restructure the entire police architecture to engender professionalism, adherence to rule of law and respect for the fundamental rights of Nigerians,” the party said.

The decision to support the #EndSARS movement, PDP noted was aimed at bringing about a better Nigeria, where justice and freedom from oppression would prevail.

It commended the resolve of the protesters to continue the protest despite the attack on them over the weekend by hoodlums, who killed and wounded some of them.

“Having failed to stop the protesters, it appears that the thugs and hoodlums have changed tactics and have infiltrated the ranks of the genuine protesters. We watched as a peaceful protest degenerated into a killing field. This is unacceptable. No responsible Nigerian or political party will ignore the infiltration of a peaceful and legitimate protest by hoodlums who have become so brazen to start robbing citizens even in broad daylight, harassing, looting, destroying property and even masterminding an attack on the Benin prison and forcing a jailbreak,” the party emphasised.

The party noted that it had no doubt that the people, who invaded the prison “are not genuine #EndSARS protesters but criminal opportunists who used the freedom afforded the protesters, by their inalienable fundamental human rights as enshrined in the constitution, to cause havoc and create mayhem.”

Despite the unfortunate turn of event, the Edo PDP urged “the #EndSARS protesters not to allow the activities of these undesirable elements derail them from the goal of the protest, which is to end all forms of brutality and harassment by the police and enforce a society where freedom and justice prevail.”

It lamented, however, that the fake #EndSARS protesters had unfortunately forced the government to take measures such as declaring a 24-hour curfew effective 4 pm today, Monday, October 19, 2020, in the state so that law and order could be restored.

“The sad events at the Benin prison and Oko Prison, as well as other areas around the metropolis on Monday, can lead to a total breakdown of law and order,” it lamented, urging “all Edo residents to comply with the directive of the government and support the security agencies as they rid our streets of the vagabonds responsible for the havoc and mayhem visited on our city.”

