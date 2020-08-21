Edo/Ondo elections: Do-or-die again?

THE dramatis personae in the upcoming governorship election in Edo State have been threatening violence ahead of the poll. On many occasions, the key actors even went beyond issuing threats: they unleashed mayhem without let. There has been palpable tension between the camps of Governor Godwin Obaseki, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor of the state and immediate past national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Loyalists on both sides have threatened fire and brimstone. Benin City, the state capital, temporarily became a battlefield when Oshiomole went to the ancient city at the height of the tension. In Ondo State, the temperament and conduct of major political actors ahead of the October 10 governorship poll in the state have been less deplorable, but nothing can be taken for granted, and the security agencies must be on the alert.

In the morbid struggle for power, the major contenders for the September 19 poll in Edo State have not spared revered institutions like the palace of the Oba of Benin and the state House of Assembly from desecration. The belligerent forces have failed to show remorse and tender unreserved apologies. Rather, they have carried on without introspection. The display of desperation and intolerance in Edo State is uncalled for. However, the weird conduct of members of the political class apart, there is the question of the obvious dereliction of duty by law enforcement agencies. Not even a single person has been invited, let alone arrested or prosecuted for the violent acts perpetrated in the build-up to the Edo poll. This act of lethargy, we believe, implies compromise and partisanship, and portends grave danger before, during and after the election.

All right-thinking individuals should be worried about the gradual return to the era of do-or-die politics. The leadership of the political parties have not been sincere enough to call the godfathers and godsons, as well as other major political actors to order, and rules are consistently and flagrantly violated. As the campaigns progress, the combatants must retrace their steps. They must embrace decency and political tolerance. The authorities must ensure absolute compliance with the rules of engagement. All the agencies with the statutory responsibility to safeguard life and property should live by their mandates. Politicians, in particular, must return to the path of appropriate conduct. They must respect the fundamental rights of the citizenry to a peaceful climate. Anything short of this will amount to a calculated attempt to ambush the electorate and the citizenry in general.

The Edo State police command needs to stop offering platitudes. It claims that it is “on top of the situation” and has promised to be “proactive and ensure a level-playing field for all candidates irrespective of political party affiliation.” But this is mere rhetoric. The police and other security agencies must collaborate and track down political thugs and their sponsors. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other agencies with activities and operations related to the fast-approaching elections in Edo and Ondo should be above board. They must deliver a violence-free, credible and fair electoral process. The security agencies need to reassure the electorate of their neutrality. There must be credible polls in Edo and Ondo.

