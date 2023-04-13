To fast-track the development of the Benin Port Project, the project delivery team has completed the request for qualification, which sets actions in motion to accelerate the realisation of the project.

In a statement issued recently, the Chairman, Benin Port Project, Greg Ogbeifun, said following the due process earlier initiated by Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the minister of transportation had set up the project steering committee and project delivery team to ensure realisation of the Benin Port Project under a Public-Private Partnership arrangement, as already approved by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission.

The project steering committee and project delivery team comprised representatives from the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Nigerian Ports Authority, Federal Ministry of Justice, Federal Ministry of Finance, Bureau of Public Enterprise, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, Edo State Government, and the Transaction Adviser (CPCS Transcom, Canada).

“The request for qualification advertisement was approved by the project delivery team, and officially launched by the Transaction Adviser (CPCS) in both national and international media publications on 15th and 16th February 2023, and a virtual pre-application conference was held with prospective bidders on 22nd February 2023,” he said.

Ogbeifun assured the commitment of the Edo State Governor to a transparent and competitive bidding process for the development of the Benin Port, to comply with international best practices.