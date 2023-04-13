With the continuation of its Safety Awareness campaign, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has donated life jackets to students at Whanyinna School in the Makoko area of Lagos State.

Located in the coastal Area of Makoko Lagos, the school is owned by whanyinna Children Foundation, a charity organization that uses education to combat child labour, illiteracy, malnutrition, crime and health

Whanyinna School has partnered with Chess in Slums Africa to enroll and educate out-of-school children. As part of its commitment to the school, Chess in Slums Africa strives to facilitate training and technical support and teach the children how to play chess.

During the Life Jacket donation, LASWA officials educated the students on safety precautions, especially on how to wear a life jacket properly. The students and LASWA team also engaged in an enlightening Chess game while taking a tour of the area.