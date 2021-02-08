Edo govt trains 1,200 personnel for data collection

The Edo State Government, on Monday, took the concept of digital governance a notch higher by training 1,200 persons in data collection to enable it to capture information that is needed to develop the state.

Speaking at the launch of Data to Make Edo Great Again (DATA to MEGA), on Monday, Governor Godwin Obaseki said the project would enable the state to realise its 2050 development plan.

Obaseki who noted that the biggest challenges facing the country is lack of a clear plan and waste said that Edo State was ready to use data to plan and better the lives of the citizens of the state.

“In Edo, there is a 30-year development plan and this is one of the projects to actualise our dream. The people that have been trained will drive the project and my job is to lead the process. This exercise is the most critical in the life of the state. I am so happy that most of the people who benefitted are youths and I am sure the experience they have garnered will come in handy when they begin their job”, the governor enthused.

The Governor emphasised that data would be very useful in all sectors of the economy, especially in a post-COVID-19 world, where many people would have been displayed as a result of the economic downturn the pandemic would impose on all nations of the world.

“I must say that data is also needed post-COVID-19 to reorganise the society. All of you that have been trained about technology are very lucky and we will require your skill to move the state forward,” Obaseki disclosed.

