Gov Bello appoints Gunna as Niger revenue board acting chairman

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has appointed Ahmed Garba Gunna (Dan Majen Kagara) as the Acting Chairman of the State’s Board of Internal Revenue.

The appointment was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, last weekend in Minna.

The SSG said, “the appointment of Gunna to the challenging position is based on merit, proven credentials, personal integrity, and outstanding records of decades of experience.”

The SSG reminded the acting Chairman of the Policy Direction of the incumbent APC-led administration of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, which he noted is out to improve the quality of life of the citizens of Niger State.

He thereby enjoined him to pursue the reinvigoration of the board within the context of the state government’s drive towards enhanced Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

