Edo govt to partner traditional rulers to stem insecurity

Governor Obaseki stated this at the weekend during the occasion of the 25th annual Auchi Day celebration, where he was represented by his Commissioner for Energy and Water Resources, Mr Moses Agbukor.

The governor noted that the need to partner with the traditional institution became inevitable since they know their domain more than anybody.

He added that his administration would continue to enthrone good governance to the people.

“Though we have been doing a lot to address the issue of insecurity, we will however continue to do our best to ensure the safety of lives and properties in the State,” he stated.

Obaseki noted that the Auchi Day celebration is an initiative he would encourage other communities in Edo State to adopt so as to foster unity across the state.

In his address, the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, who described Auchi Kingdom as the fastest growing community in Nigeria, noted that Allah had continued to use him to lead the community according to His (Allah) dictate.

The traditional ruler stressed that the people, both Indigenes and other residents alike, irrespective of religion, tribe, or ethnicity, had lived peacefully together for decades

“These are no means miraculous exposition of spiritual indices in the kingdom hitherto the fastest growing community in Nigeria at seven percent per annum.