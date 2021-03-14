Edo enrols over 2,600 vulnerable persons for Equity Health Insurance package

The Edo State Government has said it had registered over 2,600 vulnerable persons that would benefit from the Equity Plan of the state Health Insurance Scheme.

The Director General of Edo State Health Insurance Commission, Dr Rock Amegor, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Benin on Sunday,said the state government intended to register 25,000 residents across the 18 local government areas of the state to access affordable health insurance under the Equity Plan.

The Equity plan, Amegor added, was funded by the federal and state governments under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, BHCPF, to provide free medical care for the vulnerable groups in the society.

According to him, “the BHCPF is targeting to register 25,000 residents across all 18 local government areas in Edo State. The Equity Plan provides health insurance cover for the vulnerable who do not have any source of livelihood.”

“Those targeted under the Equity Plan are: children under 5years, physically challenged, the aged between 60 years and above, poor pregnant women, and persons living below poverty line, that is $1 per day,” he added.

Dr Amegor said the beneficiaries of the equity plan would have access to quality and affordable medical care irrespective of their financial background.

“Presently, we have enrolled about 2,600 people in the BHCPF. We have over 40 teams registering people across the 18 LGAs of Edo State,” he disclosed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Close To ‘Flattening The Curve’ ― Analysis

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis has shown. This is even as the much-expected COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory last Tuesday…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…Edo enrols over 2,600 vulnerable persons for Equity Health Insurance package

Edo enrols over 2,600 vulnerable persons for Equity Health Insurance package