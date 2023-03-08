Idahosa Moses – Benin City

The Labour Party (LP) candidate for Oredo West Constituency in the forthcoming Edo State House of Assembly election, Edosa Richard has warned the other political parties in the State to desist from propaganda and focus on issued-based politics ahead of the March 18 polls.

He gave the advice while reacting to claims in some quarters that the Party does not have candidates for the incoming State House of Assembly election.

Edosa said those peddling the rumours are only trying to convince the electorate to see their parties as the alternative party (s) to be voted for in the election, adding that such is cheap propaganda.

“It is unfortunate that other parties, instead of them to focus on issues-based politics, they are relying on propaganda.

“If you need to know whether Labour Party has candidates, go to INEC, the list is there.

“We have 24 house of assembly candidates, contesting for the house of assembly in Edo State.

“What these other parties are trying to do, is to spread lies that Labour Party is no longer there so that they can become alternative parties but it is rather unfortunate.

“I am here, I am campaigning. We have our list on INEC, they should go to the INEC portal, Labour Party candidates’ names are still there.

“So, I will advise that they concentrate on issues based politics and focus on what they can do for the people of Edo State rather than engaging in cheap rumours and lies to gain popularity”, Edosa said.

The state house of assembly hopeful said the party wants to consolidate its wins in the just concluded presidential and national assembly elections and it will be proper for the party to have its members in the various state house of assemblies and governors in the various states.

“It is obvious that Peter Obi and Labour Party is a movement that has come to stay. Obi will get his mandate and he is fighting for it.





“He has told all Nigerians that he won the election and he will prove to Nigerians that he actually won the election.

“Now, we won Lagos, Edo, Delta, Nasarawa, Plateau, 12 States. What we need is to put Labour Party house of assemblies, Labour Party governors and you will see that Labour Party is a party to contend with.

“On the road today (Wednesday) in our rally, you need to come and see the way the people of Edo were crowding the streets and were shouting Obidient,” he disclosed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NPC releases salary, allowances for 2023 population, housing census ad hoc staff

The National Population Commission (NPC) has outlined the salary and allowances structure for its ad hoc staff who will be…

Presidential election: LP waves hit Lagos, Delta, Edo, Plateau others

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu; vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and…

#ElectionResult: ‘Okada Rider’ wins Kaduna Reps seat for Labour Party

The Labour Party (LP) candidate, Mr Donatus Mathew, an okada rider, has been declared the winner of the…

Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…

24 years of civil rule: When shall Nigeria overcome voter apathy?

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has explained on social media why he did not give his first-place vote for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award to…

A season of gruesome killings, arson

IN Oswald Mtshalli’s apartheid South Africa, nightfall came like a dreaded disease seeping through the pores of a healthy…