Idahosa Moses – Benin City

The Edo Civil Society Organizations (EDOSCO) called on voters in Edo to use their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) on March 18 to correct the alleged anomaly in the State House of Assembly where nine members instead of 24, have been presiding over legislative proceedings in the past three years.

The Interim Technical Chairman of the group, Austine Enabulele made the call in Benin while stating their observations in the just concluded presidential and national assembly elections in the country.

He said the people of the state need a vibrant state house of assembly that will champion the interest of their various constituencies and not a rubber stamp house.

“My fellow Edo people, this is the time to correct the anomaly of having nine members of the State House of Assembly for four good years with over 15 constituencies not represented in the Edo State House of Assembly.

“We must elect representatives that will speak truth to power and not rubber stamp legislators, representatives that will make laws for the interest of the citizens and not for themselves and paymasters.

“Let us not miss it this time to correct the wrong of the past four years,” Enabulele said.

He called on aggrieved Nigerians not to embark on protests over the outcome of the presidential and national assembly elections but to use their energy and time to collate their fact and seek redress in court.

