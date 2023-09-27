A frontline governorship aspirant for the Edo State gubernatorial election slated for next year, Mr. Ken Imasuagbon, has promised that if elected, his priority would be on creation of sufficient jobs for the teeming youths of the state.

Imasuagbon, who will be running under the platform of the Labour Party (LP), made the pledge in Benin City, Edo State capital, onTuesday evening when he paid homage to the Benin throne to declare his intention to contest the apex office of the state and to receive royal blessings from the Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin.

Imasuagbon, popularly known as Rice Man, further pledged his allegiance to traditional institutions if given the opportunity to govern the state.

Imansuagbon’s visit to the Benin monarch came a few hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released the time table for the Edo and Ondo States governorship elections.

The LP governorship hopeful, who was accompanied by top LP chieftains in the state, insisted that a state wherein the youths were gainfully employed would remain secured.

According to him, “Mine is to create jobs for the younger ones. Enough is enough for joblessness. If you create jobs you have created a secured state. I will swiftly and quickly secure the state through job creation. I am from the private sector, what I have learnt over the years in the private sector is how to create jobs; how to fix schools; how to make people happy through regular payment of salaries.”

Imasuagbon, an educationist and a business mogul, further promised to make education accessible to all Edo children if given the opportunity to govern the state.

“I want to make sure that education will not be a burden to parents in Edo State. Children who should be in school must be in school under my watch as governor. Also, I want to make sure our teachers are well paid as at when due. This is what I have been doing as a proprietor of a private school,” he said.

While promising to “return the state to the good days or Ambrose Alli and General Sam Ogbemudia,” the governorship aspirant further said: “My priority is to take away the suffering we are experiencing today in Edo State; the bad roads that are every nook and corner of the state; the pains and shame of bad roads in our state, I am concerned in fixing them in the first one year in office.”

In his response, Oba of Ewuare II, while declaring that the Benin throne is apolitical, said: “We have prayed for you; I mandated the chiefs to pray for you.”

“The Benin throne remains apolitical. We cannot accept one and leave the other. So, we will endeavour to pray quietly for a man that will respect the people, make them happy and put food on their tables. A man that will respect traditional institutions.” The Omo N’Oba emphasised.





