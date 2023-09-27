Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has congratulated all Muslims in the state and beyond on the occasion of Eid-El-Maulud, marking the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The Governor said the Eid-El-Maulud is not just a celebration, but an essential moment for introspection, reflection, and a recommitment to the spiritual virtues exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Akeredolu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Richard Olatunde, implored the people to imbibe the spirit of unity, love, patience, tolerance, and perseverance, which are the cornerstones of the Prophet’s teachings and life.

“Let us embrace the act of sacrifice and love, as exhibited by the Holy Prophet during his time. His birth represents a gift of love and peace to all of humanity.

“It is a beacon of hope, and we should use this occasion to show kindness and extend love to one another, as well as work towards the peace and unity of our dear state and nation,” the governor said.

Akeredolu assured that his administration will continue to prioritise the welfare of the people and the development of the State.

“In the spirit of the Prophet’s teachings, we reaffirm our commitment to the pursuit of the greater good for all our citizens. We will ensure that every action taken by our administration is driven by love for our state and the desire to improve the lives of our people.

“As we celebrate this special day, let us remember the essence of the Prophet’s teachings and strive to live by them. Let us show more love, exercise more patience, foster more tolerance, and persevere in all our endeavours.

“Together, we can continue to build an Ondo State that is prosperous, peaceful, and a place where every citizen feels valued and cared for,“ the governor said.

