Ed-Tech startup, Dozzia has launched an innovative solution aimed at addressing poor school-parent management.

The solution, according to the start-up, is designed to make collaboration between schools and parents easier, more efficient, and more effective.

It aims to bridge the communication gap between schools and parents, with the ultimate goal of providing a platform for improved partnership and access to vital information.

The solution is also designed to address the long-standing problem of poor school-parent management in Nigeria.

The founder, Mubaraq Robyn said: “In Nigeria, poor school-parent management has been a long-standing issue that has often led to misunderstandings and communication breakdowns between these two vital stakeholders in a student’s education.

“What we have done with Dozzia is to first of all recognize the crucial role that parental involvement and engagement play in a child’s learning journey which is why we have developed this solution that is specifically designed to address this challenge.

“We’re building Dozzia to act as a bridge between schools and parents, providing them with an easy-to-use platform to communicate, share information, and collaborate effectively because teamwork is important when it comes to education.

“We are confident that this solution will transform the way schools and parents interact, and will play a significant role in improving educational outcomes for students in Nigeria.”

Robyn further explained that Dozzia offers comprehensive suite of features for schools, administrators, teachers, and parents.

He said: “The well-thought-out features have been designed to streamline day-to-day operations and create a more conducive learning environment for students.

“For schools, Dozzia offers a range of tools that can help them better manage their databases, streamline communication, and improve safety protocols. Schools can now gain parental trust by ensuring the safety of their students.





“For teachers, Dozzia offers a range of features that can automate many of the manual tasks that they perform each day. This can help them to work more efficiently and effectively, enabling them to focus on what really matters: educating students. The solution also provides tools for training, collaboration, and communication, which can help teachers to better engage with students and parents.

“For parents, Dozzia provides comfort by offering real-time updates on their child’s activities at school. Parents can view their child’s academic progress, communicate with teachers and school administrators, and monitor safety protocols, all through the solution. This would help ensure that students receive the best possible education and support.”