A set of old students of ECWA secondary school, Igbaja, in the Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state have donated a block of two classrooms to their alma mater.

The post-primary institution, established in 1944 (79 years ago) is currently facing infrastructural challenges as most of the buildings are already old, while many have collapsed.

Speaking during the handover of the classroom structure to the school authority at the weekend, the chairman of the 1983 set of the old students association (1979-1983), Chief Samuel Olu Alabi, said that members of the set came together to form the association with a view to contributing their quota to the growth of the school, humanity and to promote the welfare of one another.

Alabi, who said that the block of classrooms project was not the first effort by the set of old students, added that the group had in the past sponsored school inter-house sports, renovated a block of two (2) classrooms, as well as facilitated books for the school library.

“In addition, one of us, Architect Ibikunle Shonibare, also facilitated the location of a Federal Government motorized borehole with an overhead tank to the school,” he said.

The old students of ECWA secondary school, Igbaja, who said that the school played important roles in their formative years, added that “in fact, most of us found what we had learned in this school very useful, even later in life.

“By the verifiable school records, we were 333 students that graduated. It is pertinent to clarify that not all those who graduated with us joined the association, as less than 20 per cent of the number of those that graduated were actually involved in this project. Also, since our graduation, we have lost some of our members to untimely death. May their respective gentle souls rest in perfect peace”.

ECWA secondary school Igbaja, (IGBAOJULE), was established in the year 1944 (79 years ago) as ECWA Teachers’ Training College. It was converted into a Secondary School in 1970 and has since been referred to as ECWA Secondary School, lgbaja (Igbaojule).

“The citadel of learning is the first and the oldest post-primary institution in the Ifelodun local government area, even in the entire lgbomina/Ekiti and may be in present Kwara state. She is also the second Teachers’ Training College in the Northern Region and she produced eminent personalities in the society.

“Over the years, the school has made the community, local government and state proud in academics, games and sports; she has been a model to schools around and a centre, though, most of the buildings are already old while many have collapsed,” he said.

