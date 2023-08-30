Troops of the Nigerian Army have continued to crack down on saboteurs of Nigeria’s oil sector in Southern Nigeria.

On Monday, troops of 343 Artillery Regiment of the Nigerian Army cracked down on an oil thieves’ camp in Obokofia Community in Imo State in continuation of the ongoing war against saboteurs of the nation’s oil sector In the Southern region .

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday by Director of Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu

He explained that while conducting anti-oil theft operations in the crackdown, the vigilant troops intercepted 15 sacks and 13 Jerry cans of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) concealed in the camp.

He stated that the troops in addition, recovered two Pumping machines, three power generators, one hose, and a toolbox used for hacking into oil pipelines.

According to him, ” In a similar operation, also conducted on 28 August this year, troops of 3 Battalion clamped down on an active illegal oil refining site containing three cooking ovens and six reservoirs at Enokora Community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.





He explained that while acting on credible information, troops conducting anti-oil theft operations on 29 August 2023, intercepted a wooden boat loaded with 110 sacks of illegally refined AGO concealed in the creeks of Egbema West in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

He added that the vigilant troops equally intercepted two vehicles loaded with 18 sacks of illegally refined AGO within the same general area.

He enjoined the Members of the public to report any suspected act of sabotage or criminality to security agencies to enhance ongoing operations to curb economic sabotage in the country.