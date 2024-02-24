A prominent Ibadan High Chief and former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the defunct All Nigerian People’s Party (ANPP), Oba Salaudeen Hamidu Ajibade has sought the understanding and patience of Nigerians on the prevailing economic situation in the country.

Oba Akinwande had in a statement pleaded with the Nigerians, particularly, the Yorubas to be patient with the new administration of President Bola Hammed Tinubu, to enable him to lift the country out of the economic doldrums that had been plaguing the country for over fifty years.

He said that the plea became necessary in other to avoid distraction for good governance, pointing out that the burden created by past administrations, led to the present devastating effect on the economy.

He warned that it would be unfair to wrongly accuse President Tinubu of being the architect of the prevailing economic situation, adding that, the present agitation and blackmail was not the best way to encourage a team that has come on a rescue – mission, to reposition the economy and ensure a renewed and better living for Nigerians.

Going down the memory lane, Oba Ajibade recalled that a number of Nigerian musicians in their separate releases, had admonished the hard – times our people faced in the past as far back as the 1960s.

He noted that popular musicians like the late I.K. Dairo, Hubert Ogunde, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Victor Olaiya, Eddy Okonta, Ayinde Barrister, Bobby Benson, Roy Chicago and Adeolu Akinsanya were so explicit in their messages, and vehemently exposed the failures of Nigerian leaders then, to provide a living standard for the people.

Oba Ajibade frowned at the action of some musicians and others who had benefitted from Tinubu’s benevolence, but now joined “Pressure groups” with ulterior motives, to tongue-lash and malign the President, within the short period of time in office, for an “Offence” he did not directly commit.

He appealed to Yoruba Obas, to rally around Asiwaju at this moment of organized blackmail and pressure to destabilize the system, adding that the Obas should now talk to their subjects and tell them of the implication of wrongly intimidating their own, whose pedigree and outstanding achievement in governance in the past, speaks in volume.

He emphasized that Tinubu had promised a renewed- Hope for Nigerian and therefore, should be allowed to use his wealth of experience, in reshaping what had been bad for ages.

Oba Ajibade opined: “Tinubu’s administration is only eight months old in power, and as he said, he was not a magician but was emphatic in his stand and commitment to turn around the future of the country for the better”.

He called for patience and better understanding by the people so as to avoid unnecessary pressure that may have a negative effect on the system.

Ajibade, therefore, appealed to all concerned with the promotion and upliftment of the economy and stakeholders, to join hands with the government in finding lasting solutions to the perennial problem facing the economy.

He added that it would not be in the best interest of Nigeria, if those who were expected to know better, remain aloof or antagonistic to the government’s remedial policies, at this critical moment in our history.