The remains of late Mama Saratu Yakubu Tukur, the deceased mother of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, was on Saturday laid to rest.

The funeral service for the late Mama Saratu Yakubu Tukur was held at the COCIN Center in Gwarangah in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State and witnessed by many Nigerians from all walks of life including immediate former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

In his remarks, Muhammadu Buhari who was represented by the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, described death as an inevitable end which every mortal must pass through.

The former President added that though he did not meet Late Mama Saratu Yakubu Tukur physically, he knew that she lived a life well spent and useful to humanity.

Muhammadu Buhari sympathised with Yakubu Dogara and his immediate family over the loss and urged them to bear the loss with fortitude.

Also speaking, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio described the life of Mama Saratu as worthwhile which should be emulated by all.

Represented by Senator Abdul Ahmad Ningi, Akpabio noted that the community will really miss the services to humanity rendered by the late Mama Saratu Yakubu, praying to God for the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

In his own remarks, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeedn Abbas urged Dogara Yakubu and the immediate family to take solace in the fact that Mama Saratu Yakubu Tukur lived a life of service to humanity.

Niger state Governor, Umar Bago said that nothing else can replace Mama in the lives of the immediate family and the entire people of Gwarangah considering her positive impact in the lives of the people.

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, Sen Aminu Tambuwal and other members of the National Assembly eulogised the lives and times of late Mama Saratu Yakubu Tukur for raising a son like Dogara Yakubu and other children agreeing that nothing less was expected from the former Speaker.

Elder Statesman, Muhammadu Bello Kirfi described Yakubu Dogara as an important element in Nigeria considering his positive contributions to the development of Nigeria, Northern Nigeria and specifically, the North-East subregion.

Muhammadu Bello Kirfi commended Dogara for spearheading the establishment of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) for the development of the subregion devastated by acts of insurgency.

The Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, while speaking, described the death of late Mama Tukur as a great loss not only to the immediate family but the entire people of Bauchi State.

Represented by the Wakilin Wajen Bauchi, Prof Musa Maisamari, the Emir said that though the death was a shock to him, the life and times of Mama Saratu Yakubu Tukur was a worthy one.