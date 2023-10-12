Academic and non-academic staff of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, have lauded the institution’s founder, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, for implementing a 35 per cent pay raise for them in light of the nation’s economic hardship.

ABUAD Vice Chancellor, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, explained that the gesture was aimed at cushioning the effects of the hardship caused by fuel subsidy removal.

Olarinde spoke when the staff of the institution gathered to show appreciation to Babalola at the institution.

The VC said, “We have come to thank you with all our hearts for the 35 per cent increase in our salaries. This is a divine dream that has come to pass. We have come to express our appreciation.”

Also speaking, a member of the varsity’s Governing Council and chairman of the Parents Teachers Council, Dr Olasupo Ijabadeniyi, said, “When Nigerian workers were negotiating salary increases with the Federal Government, ABUAD founder told us ‘e ma mikan’ (don’t worry) and gave us a 35 per cent increase across the board.

Within 48 hours, the increment appeared on our salaries. We are happy, and we appreciate this gesture, sir.”

“All workers in this institution across the board have received the new increase. There is no segregation; every staff member in the institution, including those in the hospital, farm, and industrial park, received 35 per cent.

Responding to the workers, Babalola said he was concerned about the economic situation in the country, which, he said, was causing serious discomfort to the members of staff in the institution.

The legal icon explained that he was determined to improve the lives and livelihoods of workers, adding that he would do everything possible to keep the institution running with constant and effective workers’ welfare.

He said, “I know people are facing a lot of hardship, and I understand what their suffering means, especially with the increased transportation costs and the rise in market prices.

“On my own, I believe I should be able to deter my staff from leaving for better opportunities elsewhere; I want them to stay here. The best thing is to pay them something different from what they are currently receiving at the end of the month.





“I heard the federal government has promised to do the same for their workers. Whether they do so or not, I have decided on my own to find out the percentage the government plans to increase the salary of workers.

I put them all together, whether state, federal, or private, and I decided to implement a 35 per cent increase in the salary of all categories of workers at ABUAD.”

