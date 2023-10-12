Nigerian singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, professionally known as Spyro, has bought his mother a brand-new car, this has sparked reactions from netizens, as one wrote, ”mama is a prayer warrior.”

Spyro posted the video via his verified Instagram page on Thursday, 12th October, 2023.

In the video, his mother was seen rejoicing after receiving the car gift. She went on to anoint her car before taking possession of it.

Recall that Spyro purchased two luxury mansions for himself and his business partner in April 2023 following the success of the hit song “Who is your guy” remix with Tiwa Savage.

He wrote, “Bought the ONLY FINE GIRL I KNOW a beautiful gift 😍 told her to come over that I was dropping my album and I needed her help 😂 she had no clue 😁 …and in shock she asked if I remembered when I was a baby and I told her I would buy her this kinda of car … I can’t even remember saying such tho .

It’s the way she pulled out anointing oil for me tho 😂 it’s a default setting 😁 CONGRATS MOMMA …love you now and forever …

Omo she still de pray as I de type now sef ,somebody save me 😂 it’s 2 hours already o 🤦🏾‍♂️.”

Watch the video below:

