Ebonyi indigenes in diaspora demand investigation into abduction at construction site

Following the abduction of five consultant Engineers working on road projects in Ebonyi State, the Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (AESID) has called for a full-scale investigation.

Checks revealed that the Engineers working with an Enugu-based consultant engineering firm were reported missing last November at Effium in Ebonyi state while on routine supervisory works.

The victims were identified as Mr Nelson Onyemeh, Mr Stanley Nwazulum, Mr Ernest Edeani, Mr IK Ejiofor and Mr Samuel Aneke, respectively.

Speculation is rife in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital that the abducted workers had been killed by the unknown gunmen who were masterminds of their abduction.

Speaking through their President, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, the AESID, in a statement called on the Governor, David Umahi and security agencies to fish out those behind the insecurity in the Southeast state.

He said: “We join the family and indeed, other civil society groups like intersociety which have all spoken up on this dastardly act.

“It is our principal belief that matters such as this, so long as it concerns our dear state and its people cannot be swept under the carpet through unofficial but surreptitious Executive antics.

While raising concern over the mysterious and suspicious deaths associated with the road project, the Diaspora group noted that “the mysterious deaths pervading this important road project, especially coming few months after the yet-another suspicious death of Engineer Fidelis Nweze a Commissioner, who was before his death, was the Chairman of the Ebonyi State Project Implementation Unit for the AfDB- financed Ring Road Project.

“Already, these sad ugly incidents have put the Umahi government in a very bad spot, and to an extent, affected the overall public perception of our people as aggressive, savagery, bestial and anti-developmental progress.”

The statement also demanded that “Governor Umahi and his government was yet to launch some deeply serious probe into the mysterious disappearance and killing of the said contractors.’

The AESID further alleged a cold relationship between the Enugu based company Engineering firm handling road projects in the State and officials of the Ebonyi State Government.

