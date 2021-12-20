Commission of enquiry investigating killings of worshippers in Niger commences hearing

The Judicial Commission of Enquiry set up by the Niger State Government to investigate killings of worshippers and abductions of persons in Maza Kuka and Kulho in Mashegu Local Government Area of the state has commenced public hearing.

It would be recalled that about 17 worshippers were killed by gunmen suspected to be armed bandits who attacked Maza Kuka and Kulho community while observing their prayers in the Mosque on October 25, 2021.

It can also be recalled that the government had on November 3, 2021, inaugurated a Commission of Enquiry to determine the immediate and remote cause of the unfortunate and barbaric incidence, identify persons or groups of persons responsible for the attack, apportion blames to persons found culpable and suggest appropriate sanction.

Chairman of the Commission, Hon Justice Ahmed Danladi, said the commission would restrict its assignment to the terms of reference as prescribed by the government, adding that the commission was not set up to investigate issues of banditry.

He noted that the commission of enquiry was a fact-finding one, highlighting that anyone invited for hearing was not on trial of having committed any offence until proven otherwise.

“We will listen to all witnesses and take necessary evidence, nobody is a suspect yet, we are to hear from everybody to get facts to know the truth and transform it into a recommendation to the state government,” he said.

Justice Danladi described members of the commission as “people of integrity who were versatile in their areas of professions and solicited the support of stakeholders in the state in carrying out the assignment.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the Niger State Government( SSG) Alhaji Ahmed Matane, said the government was committed to giving the necessary support and enabling environment for the commission to carry out its functions.

“This is the beginning of the process to give victims justice and address issues of unwanted killings in Maza Kuka, Kulho, Adogon-Malam and environs,” he remarks.

Matane noted that the state government was poised at ensuring issues were unravelled and appealed to communities to come up with suggestions in order to contain insecurity and avert future reoccurrence.

He described the members of the commission as people with pedigrees and capabilities to handle the task given to them, stressing that government have no doubt about their ability.

Lead Counsel to the Commission, Barr Umaru Halilu, said adequate agreement had been made to present witnesses and evidence to the commission and assured members of communities of their commitment.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Commission of enquiry investigating killings of worshippers in Niger commences hearing