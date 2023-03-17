Grace Egbo – Abakaliki

Youths under the aegis of Isi Elia Age Grade in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have adopted the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Governorship candidate, Professor Benard Odoh for this Saturday’s Governorship election in Ebonyi.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen after a general meeting at Ogo Amangbala, Afikpo North, the Spokesperson of the group, Mr Ode Ikechukwu Obila said the decision was taken in the best interest of Ehugbo and the entire Afikpo North council area.

Isi Elia is the enforcement age grade in the hierarchical Age Grade system in Ehugbo, Afikpo North LGA comprising of able-bodied men in their mid and late 40s.

According to him, ” The Isi Elia Ehugbo in general has adopted Professor Benard Odoh as it’s Governorship candidate for the election on Saturday. We have unanimously agreed that it is either Odoh or nobody else.”

While insisting that the decision was taken for the sake of securing the future, Ode said “we have looked in all nooks and crannies of the State and we have found what we are looking for in Odoh. We have counted and considered it that if Odoh should go, power will return to Afikpo. But if Anyichuks (the PDP Governorship candidate) should go there, it will take us 32 years. By then, some of us might have been late. Some of us might have become old men. Coming to Nwifuru, if Ehugbo votes for him, it will still be Dave Umahi (the current Governor) being in power. We have checked everything and we have now come to say let us vote for Odoh.”

He said the Isi Elia Executives otherwise known as the G16 took the decision which he insists is in the best interest of Ehugbo.

“We hope the election will be free and fair based on the way it is packaged. The Isi Elia Ehugbo is also going to serve as security to make sure there is peace and security during the election”, he concluded.

Odoh is a renowned Professor of Geophysics and a former Secretary to Ebonyi State Government from Ezza North Local Government Area in the Central part of the State.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE