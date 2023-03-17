Godwin Otang – Calabar

A careful observation by the Nigerian Tribune indicates that the momentum is very high in Cross River, as the four main political parties contesting for the governorship seat are all optimistic of victory.

There is currently a very high level of expectations, preparedness and optimum test of strategies within the four political camps of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who’s candidate are obviously on the ballot for the March 18th gubernatorial and State House polls.

Although the incumbent government in the state is of the APC, the opposition seems to be very strong and relentlessly in the race.

In the midst of other preparations, the PDP are of very high courage. Their party state Chairman Venatius Ikem hinted that “I have this assurance, and I want everyone to have this assurance, that PDP would win this election without any equivocation because we are prepared and we have the best candidate in Sandy Ojang Onor.

“We hope that the gubernatorial elections in Cross River state will reflect the tendencies of the last presidential and National Assembly elections because we consider those tendencies very progressive and a revolution of our political growth and development.

On the other hand, the ruling party is insisting on power rotation to the Southern Senatorial district of the state. Media aid to the APC’s gubernatorial candidate, Akiba Ekpenyong, affirmed that: “In Cross River, we are more than prepared for the forthcoming elections owing to the fact that we have been able to cross the length and breadth of Cross River state. The people are saying, it is the turn of the south.

“We have also gained several endorsements, solidarity and support for Ntufam, Senator Prince Bassey Otu. Aside from competence and capacity, Otu is running on the basis of equity, fairness and justice, in which power should return to the people of the South here in Cross River State.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) are also in top preparation believing that their candidate Usani Uguru Usani, is the best candidate for the job of governorship. According to the state campaign council:

“Having met all requirements expected of a candidate in a contest, Usani Uguru Usani stands a better chance at becoming the next Governor of Cross River State only by God’s Grace. Usani Uguru Usani’s target is to emerge winner with a wide margin of votes given the intense work of convincing the masses in the field.”

Meanwhile, the Social Democratic Party candidate Effiom Okokon is also sure that the people are with him. In his words: “We have our plan for our state which is Health, Education, Agriculture, Rural Transformation, Tourism and Security but the people have to come and vote to ensure our victory otherwise the same cycle of bad governance and leadership we have been suffering for 24 years will continue.

“Most people in the APC today were in the PDP so the “PDAPC” is the same party and what they are fighting for is not in the interest of the state. We in the SDP represent something new, fresh and that’s why we believe our people are with us,” he said.





