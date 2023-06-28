Following the continuous abuse and misuse of drugs by some youths, Ebonyi State Government has made plans to establish a mega Drug Distribution Center in the State.

Governor Francis Nwifuru announced this while addressing members of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Ebonyi State Chapter who paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Tuesday.

According to Gov. Nwifuru, the centre when completed will further enhance access and delivery of quality drugs to Ebonyi Citizens in record time.

He then called on members of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, in the State to brace up in the fight against the infiltration of quacks in order to save Citizens from the consequences of the wrong usage of drugs.

The Governor however maintained the preparedness of his administration to roll out drug revolving scheme to ensure proactive dispensing of drugs to any part of the State .

“You requested for Drug Distribution Center as it is in Kano, Kaduna and Anambra, I am interested and I direct the Commissioner for Health to ensure that the construction starts before the end of next week.”

“I must tell you that I am happy that you are here, happy because the visit is apt, we have a serious challenge, we enacted a Law in 2019, anti-quackery but that law has not been fully operational and it will operational this time around.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Ebonyi State Chapter, Pharmacist Benard Anasi commended the Governor for his approval for the recruitment of 39 Pharmacists into the Health Sector and assured of their readiness to render technical support to the Government in implementing it’s agenda in the Sector.

“Your Excellency Sir, we are here to pledge our solidarity and support to your efforts of building bridges of friendship across professional bodies to improve the wellbeing of our people.We are very grateful to His Excellency for graciously approving the employment of 39 pharmacists and other health professionals to bring health closer to Ebonyians.”