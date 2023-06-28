In preparation for a hitch-free Eid-El Kabir celebration, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Anambra State Command, has deployed adequate human and material resources to fortify security across the state before, during, and after the celebration.

As a result, Mr Edwin Osuala, the State Commandant, has ordered the deployment of 767 officers and men across the state to work in synergy with other security agencies and intensify the existing proactive, visible, and confidence-building policing strategies already in place.

Furthermore, Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, and heads of Operational Units have been instructed to deploy all operational resources at their disposal to strategic locations throughout the state, including places of worship, markets, recreational centres, and other critical public infrastructure, to forestall any potential attacks.

Mr Osuala emphatically directed all Area Commanders and Divisional Officers to supervise their subordinates and ensure they demonstrate professionalism and civility in the discharge of their duties, in line with the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi mni, OFR’s commitment to upholding the tenets of the rule of law, stressing that the Corps would not condone any form of misuse of power.

While admonishing the Muslim faithful and the good people of the state to celebrate Eid-El Kabir with decorum and moderation, the State Commandant urged residents to be security conscious, extremely vigilant, and share credible information with the nearest NSCDC Divisional office immediately if they notice any suspicious movements within their environs through the following numbers: 08066769442, 08036172748, 08035913830, 08036086018, 08035406492.

The deployment notice was contained in a statement issued to journalists in Awka on Wednesday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC OKADIGBO EDWIN.

