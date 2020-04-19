DStv, GOtv subscribers to be upgraded to higher package if they pay on time from tomorrow, says MultiChoice

To lessen the impact of the ongoing coronavirus situation, MultiChoice has announced that it will be rewarding DStv and GOtv subscribers who fully paid up on their subscriptions with an upgrade to the next higher package at no extra cost. This offer will commence tomorrow.

Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer MultiChoice Nigeria, said the offer is a way of thanking customers for their loyalty.

“It is our priority to put customers at the heart of everything we do, and in line with our mission to make great entertainment available, even during the most trying of times, we are giving our very loyal and valued customer base a chance to experience a wider range of the quality content we carry on our other packages. This is our token of appreciation for their continued support,” he said.

For DStv customers, active and disconnected customers on DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Family, Yanga and Access who pay for their current package or reconnect will be upgraded to a higher package.

This affords them the opportunity of experiencing a wider viewing experience. DStv Access customers will have access to international shows on Real Time Nollywood on Africa Magic Epic and ROK 2.

Subscribers on the Family bouquet will have access to movies and TV on TNT Africa and BET. Customers on the Compact package will have access to international and local entertainment on 1 Magic, Africa Magic Showcase and M-Net Movie. DStv Compact Plus customers will have access to M-Net, M-Net Movies Premier and Comedy Central.

For GOtv customers, the offer will be available to GOtv Jolli, GOtv Plus, GOtv Jinja, Value and Lite packages. This provides GOtv Lite and Value customers access to E! Entertainment, Fox Life and PBS for kids content.

GOtv Plus customers will have more programmes on the GOtv Jolli package such as CBS Reality and TNT Africa while GOtv Jolli customers will enjoy 75 channel options available on GOtv Max like BET, Star Life, Discovery ID and Cartoon Network.

