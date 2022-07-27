DSS presented 44 security reports before Kuje prison attack —Deputy Speaker

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Idris Wase, on Tuesday, disclosed that the Directorate of Security Service (DSS) issued 44 security reports ahead of the Correctional Service facility, Kuje Area Council of Abuja, by members of the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

Recall that over 800 inmates, including members of the Boko Haram, were freed by the insurgents who invaded Kuje Maximum Prison on July 5, 2022.

The Deputy Speaker who confirmed this after the lead debate on the motion sponsored by Hon. Abubakar Yalleman (APC-Jigawa) on the ‘Need to halt the proposed nationwide ban on Commercial Motorcycles’.

The Deputy Speaker said: “We should cooperate with the government, though we appreciate what our Brother has brought and we appeal to the government that as they implement this policy, is look at those areas that are not vulnerable and do not have the potency of having any such insurgency in their community.

“In line with our principle to help to curb the incessant insecurity in our country we have to cooperate with the government. You can’t imagine what’s going on today in Abuja.

“I went through DSS report, 44 reports were given before the attack of Kuje prison.

“And it all has to do with this there’s no community where attack will happen that you don’t have an intel. So we have to cooperate with the government.”

Speaking earlier, the sponsor of the motion, Hon Yalleman who called for the suspension of the policy pending the provision of the palliative to cushion the effect of the ban on motorcycles across the country solicited the House intervention.

Hon Yalleman said: “The House notes that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government as clearly provided in Section 14(2b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“The House is concerned that the activities of bandits and kidnappings across the country have subjected members of victims’ families to serious psychological trauma even as they are forced to part with their hard-earned money.

“The House is aware that the proposed ban of Motorcycles across the country is aimed at cutting the supply of logistics

to the terrorists in the country as disclosed by the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN on July 21 2022 while addressing journalists.

“The House is cognizant that while banning commercial motorcycle operations across the country as a means of curtailing security challenges, the welfare and wellbeing of the citizenry should be considered foremost,

as the Federal Government has not offered palliatives measures to cushion the expected effects of the ban.





“The House is worried that the proposed ban on motorcycle operations will render millions of Nigerians jobless, which

could be catastrophic for a nation grappling with high unemployment and poverty rates.

“The House is also worried that the ban will inflict untold hardships on the generality of Nigerians as it is a common means of transportation among the citizenry, and may provide the terrorists with a pool of desperate youths to recruit.

“The House is disturbed that putting a sizeable number of the population out of work will only aggravate the security challenges in the country.

“The House commends the significant progress made by the Federal Government in tackling insecurity in the country as well as addressing corruption.”

To this end, he urged Federal Government to halt the proposed nationwide ban on Commercial Motorcycles and ensure that adequate palliative measures are put in place before such decisions are implemented.

He also Federal Government to restrict the proposed ban to the Local Government Areas where the mining activities or banditry/terrorist activities take place, just as he beckoned the Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

Insecurity: 44 reports given by DSS before Kuje prison attack ― Deputy Speaker

