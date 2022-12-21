DSS arrests two attackers of INEC facilities in Imo

The Department of State Security (DSS) Imo State has arrested 2 kingpins behind the frequent attacks and burning of facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

The Director of DSS, Wilcox Idaminabo said the breakthrough recorded is aimed at curbing insecurity in Imo.

Idaminabo spoke in Owerri at a stakeholders’ meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu, assured that the department will continue to work to ensure that peace is restored in the state.

He noted that the department has also dislodged the camp at Orsu, where the hoodlums have made their headquarters.

According to him, the constant raid by operatives of DSS led to the arrest of one Engr. Mike Ahize, who is the leader of the hoodlums in Orsu.

He said that the pounding of the hoodlums’ camp in Orsu has made them relocate to Aku/Ihube axis along the Okigwe expressway where they continued with their attacks.

Ibidaminabo however expressed delight that another leader, named Ejima, was arrested last Tuesday night.

He said, “We have continued to comb their camps and cells in Orsu, Njaba, Orlu and Okigwe, and our onslaught especially at Njaba left to the arrest of one Ejima who has been threatening to burn down the state. I am happy to announce that just last night (Tuesday) we apprehended him and he’s now in our custody”.

He said that the department has recovered a lot of arms, ammunition and charms from him.

Idaminabo appealed to residents to cooperate with security agencies to ensure that these hoodlums were arrested and made to face the law.

