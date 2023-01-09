DSS arrests Middle Belt youth president for exposing alleged plot to charge Emefiele for terrorism

Men of the Department of State Service (DSS) have arrested Mr Godwin Meliga, President of Middle Belt Youth Vanguard who was part of the coalition of groups which exposed the plot by the DSS to frame the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele for terrorism financing.

Family members of the activist who confirmed his arrest to newsmen said the men from the DSS Headquarters stormed his residence in Gwarimpa at about midnight on Saturday, surrendered the security guard, broke down the protector and barged into his house while he was allegedly assaulted severely before being taken away in handcuffs. He was said to be wearing only underwear at the time of the arrest.

The family disclosed that the men of the Service had been on his trail as they had earlier arrested one Samson Babalola on Thursday who was said to be with Mr Meliga’s car.

The family further confirmed that their contacts within the Service have confirmed to them that he was arrested for causing the Service untold embarrassment through the exposure of the plot to frame the CBN Governor.

They said the DG felt utterly humiliated by the press conference of the Coalition of National Interest Defenders exposing the plot and that all members of the leadership of the coalition will be arrested for causing the DG such embarrassment.

His wife who has been worried since the attack on her husband said Comrade Meliga has routine drugs he takes religiously and this unwarranted arrest would put his life in grave danger.

Since the news of the arrest hit town, there has been outrage and the Publicity Secretary of the Middle Belt Youth Vanguard, Mr Abbah Owoicho informed newsmen that all members of the National Executive Committee have been summoned to Abuja on Monday for an emergency meeting to seek ways of securing his immediate release.

