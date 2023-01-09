DSS arrests Middle Belt youth president for exposing alleged plot to charge Emefiele for terrorism

Latest News
By Tijani Adeyemi - Abuja
DSS Middle Belt Emefiele ,DSS denies reports, Kaduna train hostage negotiator , We dont abduct citizens , DSS promises to curb insecurity , Prevail on DSS, No DSS operative escaped from Kuje Correctional Centre, DSS urges media, DSS arrests nursing mother, DSS arrests nursing mother, DSS not involved, DSS detains ex-Gov Nyako's former CSO , harbouring jailbreak inmate, DSS slams terrorism charges, DSS invites CSO after, Church arrests 10 worshippers, DSS denies torturing driver, DSS invites president, DSS warns against alleged, We're probing alleged attack, Resist religious incitement, DSS not recruiting, DSS, probe, FAAN, Mailafia, assault, PDP, DSS, Edo, shooting, DSS officer, forging Gbajabiamila’s letterhead, signature, DSS arrest 3 accomplices of Ogun killer land grabber
FILE PHOTO

Men of the Department of State Service (DSS) have arrested Mr Godwin Meliga, President of Middle Belt Youth Vanguard who was part of the coalition of groups which exposed the plot by the DSS to frame the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele for terrorism financing.

Family members of the activist who confirmed his arrest to newsmen said the men from the DSS Headquarters stormed his residence in Gwarimpa at about midnight on Saturday, surrendered the security guard, broke down the protector and barged into his house while he was allegedly assaulted severely before being taken away in handcuffs. He was said to be wearing only underwear at the time of the arrest.

The family disclosed that the men of the Service had been on his trail as they had earlier arrested one Samson Babalola on Thursday who was said to be with Mr Meliga’s car.

The family further confirmed that their contacts within the Service have confirmed to them that he was arrested for causing the Service untold embarrassment through the exposure of the plot to frame the CBN Governor.

They said the DG felt utterly humiliated by the press conference of the Coalition of National Interest Defenders exposing the plot and that all members of the leadership of the coalition will be arrested for causing the DG such embarrassment.

His wife who has been worried since the attack on her husband said Comrade Meliga has routine drugs he takes religiously and this unwarranted arrest would put his life in grave danger.

Since the news of the arrest hit town, there has been outrage and the Publicity Secretary of the Middle Belt Youth Vanguard, Mr Abbah Owoicho informed newsmen that all members of the National Executive Committee have been summoned to Abuja on Monday for an emergency meeting to seek ways of securing his immediate release.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

You might also like
Latest News

Kwara SDP senatorial candidate mulls special funds for free education, health, others

Latest News

2023: Security threat to next elections real ― INEC

Latest News

Malami inaugurates Bar Council to deliberate on issues affecting judiciary

Latest News

Yoruba Nation: OPC not involved in Ojota fracas, says Gani Adams

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More